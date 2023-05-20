StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.

United Airlines Stock Performance

Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.

Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines

United Airlines ( NASDAQ:UAL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The transportation company reported ($0.63) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.73) by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $11.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.43 billion. United Airlines had a return on equity of 35.71% and a net margin of 3.93%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 51.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($4.24) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Airlines will post 9.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of United Airlines

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.

United Airlines Company Profile

(Get Rating)

United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Featured Stories

