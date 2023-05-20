StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of United Airlines (NASDAQ:UAL – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Raymond James boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $55.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on United Airlines from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 4th. BNP Paribas upgraded United Airlines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Barclays upgraded United Airlines from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Friday, March 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on United Airlines from $81.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.53.
United Airlines Stock Performance
Shares of United Airlines stock opened at $47.54 on Thursday. United Airlines has a one year low of $31.58 and a one year high of $55.04. The company has a market cap of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.13, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.91. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at United Airlines
In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $42.59 per share, with a total value of $1,064,750.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,518,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Trading of United Airlines
A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in United Airlines by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 35,754,328 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,163,088,000 after buying an additional 244,174 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of United Airlines in the 1st quarter worth about $351,299,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 2.1% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,018,196 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $310,174,000 after purchasing an additional 146,791 shares during the period. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 33.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,572,951 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $290,853,000 after purchasing an additional 1,654,181 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of United Airlines by 247.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 6,025,263 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $227,152,000 after purchasing an additional 4,290,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.73% of the company’s stock.
United Airlines Company Profile
United Airlines Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of transportation services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Domestic, Atlantic, Pacific, and Latin America. The company was founded on December 30, 1968 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.
