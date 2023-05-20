StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of UMH Properties (NYSE:UMH – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on UMH. TheStreet upgraded UMH Properties from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 28th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price target on shares of UMH Properties in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, UMH Properties currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.75.

Shares of UMH Properties stock opened at $15.44 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.95 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $16.33. UMH Properties has a twelve month low of $13.73 and a twelve month high of $21.46. The company has a current ratio of 5.49, a quick ratio of 5.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18.

In related news, EVP Daniel O. Landy purchased 1,900 shares of UMH Properties stock in a transaction on Monday, March 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 24,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $429,751.40. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, Director Michael P. Landy purchased 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 14th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $14.80 per share, with a total value of $29,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 270,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,004,791.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Daniel O. Landy acquired 1,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $17.42 per share, for a total transaction of $33,098.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,670 shares in the company, valued at $429,751.40. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders have acquired a total of 4,819 shares of company stock valued at $78,527 over the last 90 days. 9.09% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in UMH Properties during the first quarter worth $58,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its position in UMH Properties by 54.9% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 856 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP increased its stake in UMH Properties by 1,600.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 3,400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC bought a new stake in UMH Properties during the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Finally, Quarry LP raised its holdings in UMH Properties by 344.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 5,713 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $84,000 after buying an additional 4,428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.25% of the company’s stock.

UMH Properties, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the ownership and operation of manufactured home communities in seven states throughout the northeast. These states include New Jersey, New York, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Tennessee, Indiana and Michigan. Manufactured home communities provide long-term appreciation, recession resistant qualities, and stable income streams.

