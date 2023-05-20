StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Turning Point Brands Stock Performance

NYSE TPB opened at $22.42 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.77 and its 200-day moving average is $21.81. Turning Point Brands has a 12-month low of $18.81 and a 12-month high of $30.84. The company has a quick ratio of 3.67, a current ratio of 6.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $394.28 million, a P/E ratio of 59.00 and a beta of 0.46.

Turning Point Brands (NYSE:TPB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $100.96 million during the quarter. Turning Point Brands had a net margin of 1.99% and a return on equity of 42.17%. Sell-side analysts predict that Turning Point Brands will post 2.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Turning Point Brands

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Turning Point Brands

In other news, Chairman David Edward Glazek acquired 5,000 shares of Turning Point Brands stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was bought at an average price of $20.92 per share, with a total value of $104,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 68,973 shares in the company, valued at $1,442,915.16. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 5.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Copeland Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Turning Point Brands by 47.6% in the 1st quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 1,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 544 shares in the last quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Turning Point Brands in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 97.2% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 25.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in shares of Turning Point Brands by 63.6% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,911 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.74% of the company’s stock.

About Turning Point Brands

Turning Point Brands, Inc engages in manufacturing, marketing, and distributing branded consumer products including alternative smoking accessories and consumables with active ingredients. It operates through the following segments: Zig-Zag Products, Stoker’s Products, and NewGen products. The Zig-Zag Products segment markets and distributes rolling papers, tubes, finished cigars, and MYO cigar wraps.

