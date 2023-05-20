StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of TJX Companies from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $85.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on TJX Companies from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, TJX Companies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.40.

TJX Companies Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:TJX opened at $79.35 on Thursday. TJX Companies has a 12-month low of $54.55 and a 12-month high of $83.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $78.23. The company has a market capitalization of $91.37 billion, a PE ratio of 24.42, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Insider Buying and Selling at TJX Companies

TJX Companies ( NYSE:TJX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 17th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.05. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 62.78% and a net margin of 7.56%. The company had revenue of $11.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.68 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that TJX Companies will post 3.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Scott Goldenberg sold 26,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.91, for a total value of $2,073,044.61. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 72,580 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,727,287.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.19% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of TJX Companies

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in TJX Companies during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Finally, Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. 91.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TJX Companies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

The TJX Cos., Inc engages in the retail of apparel and home fashion products. It operates through the following business segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The Marmaxx segment sells family apparel including apparel, home fashions, and other merchandise. The HomeGoods segment offers an assortment of home fashions, including furniture, rugs, lighting, soft home, decorative accessories, tabletop and cookware as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments.

See Also

