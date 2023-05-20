StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Telephone and Data Systems (NYSE:TDS – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Telephone and Data Systems from $22.00 to $16.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Telephone and Data Systems currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $15.00.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

NYSE TDS opened at $6.95 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.65 and a 200-day moving average of $10.91. Telephone and Data Systems has a 52-week low of $6.73 and a 52-week high of $18.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.14). The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. Telephone and Data Systems had a net margin of 0.17% and a return on equity of 0.16%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.37 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Telephone and Data Systems will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TDS. State Street Corp raised its position in Telephone and Data Systems by 24.1% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,495,659 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $284,890,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981,000 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,889,657 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $165,266,000 after buying an additional 180,301 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,953,873 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $96,662,000 after buying an additional 59,685 shares in the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.2% during the first quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 3,336,761 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $35,069,000 after acquiring an additional 38,787 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 1.9% during the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 2,461,000 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $25,865,000 after acquiring an additional 45,500 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Telephone and Data Systems Company Profile

Telephone & Data Systems, Inc is a diversified telecommunications company, which engages in the provision of communications services, retail wireless connections, broadband, video, and voice connections. It operates through the following segments: UScellular, TDS Telecom, and Corporate, Eliminations, and Other.

