StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Teleflex (NYSE:TFX)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Teleflex (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the medical technology company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on TFX. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Teleflex from $250.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $291.00 target price on shares of Teleflex in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Wolfe Research cut shares of Teleflex from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $231.00 to $259.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $330.00 price objective on shares of Teleflex in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $271.75.

Get Teleflex alerts:

Teleflex Stock Down 0.6 %

Teleflex stock opened at $243.78 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 2.48. Teleflex has a one year low of $182.65 and a one year high of $293.07. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $253.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $243.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.78, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Activity

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The medical technology company reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.97 by $0.12. Teleflex had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The firm had revenue of $710.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.11 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.88 EPS. Teleflex’s revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Teleflex will post 13.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Stuart A. Randle sold 3,021 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $245.71, for a total value of $742,289.91. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,956.37. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.41% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Teleflex

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Teleflex by 535.8% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,691,192 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $671,803,000 after buying an additional 2,267,889 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Teleflex by 50.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,833,777 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $464,515,000 after purchasing an additional 612,019 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in Teleflex by 119.3% in the 4th quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 803,403 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $200,553,000 after purchasing an additional 437,083 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Teleflex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $104,344,000. Finally, Cooke & Bieler LP acquired a new stake in Teleflex during the 1st quarter valued at $79,244,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.82% of the company’s stock.

Teleflex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Teleflex, Inc provides medical technology products which enables healthcare providers to improve patient outcomes and enhance patient and provider safety. The firm designs, develops, manufactures and supplies single-use medical devices used by hospitals and healthcare providers for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Teleflex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teleflex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.