StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on TD SYNNEX (NYSE:SNX)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. TheStreet raised shares of TD SYNNEX from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $109.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $130.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $135.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of TD SYNNEX from $120.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.91.

TD SYNNEX stock opened at $89.84 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $91.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $96.70. TD SYNNEX has a 12-month low of $78.86 and a 12-month high of $111.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

TD SYNNEX ( NYSE:SNX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The business services provider reported $2.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.74 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $15.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.74 billion. TD SYNNEX had a net margin of 1.11% and a return on equity of 13.80%. Equities analysts expect that TD SYNNEX will post 10.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total value of $777,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 132,402 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,860,206.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, insider Simon Leung sold 10,174 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.47, for a total transaction of $900,093.78. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,931 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,405.57. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Dennis Polk sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.13, for a total transaction of $777,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 132,402 shares in the company, valued at $12,860,206.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 36,998 shares of company stock valued at $3,439,588. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 3.5% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 990,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,840,000 after buying an additional 33,893 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 22.0% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 106,643 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,322,000 after buying an additional 19,199 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 508.5% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,604 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 4,683 shares during the period. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new position in shares of TD SYNNEX during the first quarter valued at approximately $3,622,519,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of TD SYNNEX by 4.4% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $121,140,000 after buying an additional 52,348 shares during the period. 84.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TD SYNNEX Corp. engages in the distribution and aggregation of solutions in the information technology ecosystem. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia-Pacific and Japan. The firm offers IT hardware, software, and systems including personal computing devices and peripherals, mobile phones and accessories, printers, server and datacenter infrastructure, hybrid cloud, security, networking, communications and storage solutions, and system components.

