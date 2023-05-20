StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

SUI has been the subject of several other research reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $151.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $166.00 to $163.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 31st. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $164.38.

Sun Communities Stock Performance

SUI opened at $129.13 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 74.64, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a fifty day moving average of $136.37 and a 200 day moving average of $142.38. Sun Communities has a fifty-two week low of $117.63 and a fifty-two week high of $172.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 2.63.

Insider Transactions at Sun Communities

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.24) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.18 by ($1.42). The company had revenue of $651.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $610.32 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 6.87% and a return on equity of 2.63%. The business’s revenue was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sun Communities will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 1,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.51, for a total value of $222,765.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,994,919. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $401,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 6,798 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,192,000 after purchasing an additional 739 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 21.1% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $208,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new stake in Sun Communities in the 1st quarter worth approximately $385,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its stake in Sun Communities by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,453 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $605,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.31% of the company’s stock.

About Sun Communities

Sun Communities, Inc provides real estate management services. The firm operates through the following segments: Manufactured Home Communities, Recreational Vehicle, and Marina. The Manufactured Home Communities segment owns, operates, and develops manufactured housing communities and is in the business of acquiring, operating, and developing ground up communities to provide housing solutions.

