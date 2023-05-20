StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Stewart Information Services (NYSE:STC – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their target price on Stewart Information Services from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. TheStreet lowered Stewart Information Services from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Stewart Information Services in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Stewart Information Services presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $61.67.

STC stock opened at $43.69 on Thursday. Stewart Information Services has a 1 year low of $35.96 and a 1 year high of $57.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.06. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.38 and a beta of 1.11.

Stewart Information Services ( NYSE:STC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The insurance provider reported ($0.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.05) by ($0.20). Stewart Information Services had a net margin of 3.51% and a return on equity of 8.61%. The company had revenue of $524.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $528.90 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.03 EPS. Stewart Information Services’s quarterly revenue was down 38.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Stewart Information Services will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Stewart Information Services news, CEO Frederick H. Eppinger purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $37.70 per share, for a total transaction of $113,100.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 115,416 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,351,183.20. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 74.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 698 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 871.7% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 7,929 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 7,113 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Stewart Information Services during the 1st quarter worth $1,525,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 4.2% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 514,710 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $20,769,000 after buying an additional 20,709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stewart Information Services by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC now owns 169,750 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $6,849,000 after buying an additional 3,650 shares during the last quarter. 91.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stewart Information Services Corp. is a real estate services company, which engages in the provision of title insurance and settlement-related services. It operates through the Title Insurance and Related Services, and Ancillary Services and Corporate segments. The Title Insurance and Related Services segment consists of searching, examining, closing, and insuring the condition of the title to real property.

