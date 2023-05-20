StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sterling Infrastructure (NASDAQ:STRL – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock.

Separately, DA Davidson upped their price objective on Sterling Infrastructure from $48.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd.

Sterling Infrastructure Stock Up 0.5 %

STRL opened at $43.94 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $38.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.63. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market cap of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 12.55, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.34. Sterling Infrastructure has a 52 week low of $20.46 and a 52 week high of $44.55.

Insider Transactions at Sterling Infrastructure

Sterling Infrastructure ( NASDAQ:STRL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The construction company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $448.61 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $439.10 million. Sterling Infrastructure had a net margin of 5.57% and a return on equity of 20.92%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Sterling Infrastructure will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total transaction of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,631,074.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, General Counsel Mark D. Wolf sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.24, for a total transaction of $164,960.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 38,939 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,605,844.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Joseph A. Cutillo sold 5,002 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.14, for a total value of $200,780.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 763,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,631,074.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 59,282 shares of company stock valued at $2,419,678. Corporate insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sterling Infrastructure

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of STRL. Raymond James & Associates increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 54.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 38,728 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after purchasing an additional 13,578 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 171,699 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,229 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 288.9% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 19,700 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $528,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in Sterling Infrastructure by 18.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 10,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. 77.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Sterling Infrastructure Company Profile

Sterling Infrastructure, Inc engages in the provision of construction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation Solutions, E-Infrastructure Solutions, and Building Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment includes infrastructure and rehabilitation projects for highways, roads, bridges, airports, ports, light rail, water, wastewater, and storm drainage systems.

