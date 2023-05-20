StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sierra Bancorp (NASDAQ:BSRR – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Hovde Group cut shares of Sierra Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. TheStreet lowered shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Finally, DA Davidson raised shares of Sierra Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.50 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sierra Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.25.

Shares of NASDAQ:BSRR traded up $0.07 during trading on Thursday, reaching $16.05. The stock had a trading volume of 64,692 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,841. Sierra Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $15.01 and a fifty-two week high of $22.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $16.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $19.61. The stock has a market cap of $241.55 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.93.

Sierra Bancorp ( NASDAQ:BSRR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.64 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $44.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $35.45 million. Sierra Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.62% and a net margin of 21.29%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Sierra Bancorp will post 2.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of BSRR. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 23.6% in the third quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 13,607 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $269,000 after buying an additional 2,600 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 6.9% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 336,022 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,636,000 after buying an additional 21,565 shares during the period. Private Management Group Inc. lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 3.0% in the third quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 543,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,726,000 after buying an additional 16,027 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 8.9% in the third quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Finally, Ridgewood Investments LLC lifted its stake in Sierra Bancorp by 64.9% in the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 16,127 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 6,350 shares during the period. 52.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Sierra Bancorp is a holding company, which engages in the business of holding the stock of the Bank of the Sierra and its subsidiaries. The firm is also involved in the provision of specialized lending services through a dedicated agricultural credit office. Its loan portfolio includes agricultural, commercial, consumer, real estate, construction, and mortgage.

