StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOP – Get Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Rating ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.