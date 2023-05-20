StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the software maker’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on Shopify from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Scotiabank began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Shopify from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 17th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Shopify from $47.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Shopify in a research note on Friday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.85.

Shopify Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE SHOP opened at $60.20 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $49.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $43.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 6.71 and a quick ratio of 6.71. Shopify has a 1-year low of $23.63 and a 1-year high of $65.54. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.85 billion, a P/E ratio of -39.87 and a beta of 2.04.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOPGet Rating) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.08. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 6.02% and a negative net margin of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.44 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that Shopify will post -0.46 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SHOP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth approximately $414,365,000. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in shares of Shopify by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 72,447,961 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,514,667,000 after buying an additional 7,936,912 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Shopify by 5,493.8% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 7,108,213 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $246,726,000 after buying an additional 6,981,141 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in shares of Shopify by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 11,823,375 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $566,892,000 after buying an additional 4,607,831 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Shopify by 17.1% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 28,790,842 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,380,234,000 after buying an additional 4,193,801 shares during the period. 56.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Shopify

(Get Rating)

Shopify, Inc operates a cloud-based commerce platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. Its software is used by merchants to run business across all sales channels, including web, tablet and mobile storefronts, social media storefronts, and brick-and-mortar and pop-up shops. The firm’s platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers and enables them to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, build customer relationships and leverage analytics and reporting.

Further Reading

Analyst Recommendations for Shopify (NYSE:SHOP)

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.