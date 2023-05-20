StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Shoe Carnival (NASDAQ:SCVL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Separately, Williams Trading downgraded Shoe Carnival from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 1st.

Shoe Carnival Stock Down 5.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SCVL opened at $22.30 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $609.68 million, a PE ratio of 5.63 and a beta of 1.43. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.06. Shoe Carnival has a fifty-two week low of $19.42 and a fifty-two week high of $29.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shoe Carnival ( NASDAQ:SCVL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $290.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $299.37 million. Shoe Carnival had a return on equity of 22.34% and a net margin of 8.72%. On average, analysts anticipate that Shoe Carnival will post 4 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in shares of Shoe Carnival by 16.1% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,920,000 after purchasing an additional 13,912 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 1.4% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 220,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,433,000 after acquiring an additional 3,066 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 69.4% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 10,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $303,000 after acquiring an additional 4,256 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 4.6% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 44,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,301,000 after acquiring an additional 1,964 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in Shoe Carnival by 13.8% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 15,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after acquiring an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.33% of the company’s stock.

Shoe Carnival Company Profile

Shoe Carnival, Inc engages in the retail of footwear products. It offers casual and athletic footwear for men, women, and children under the Skechers, Clarks, Adidas, Crocs, New Balance, Converse, Roxy, Nike, Vans, Madden Girl, Sperry, Rampage, Keds, PUMA, Timberland, Koolaburra, Jellypop, and ASICS brands.

