StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %
NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.
Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.
Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile
Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Shenandoah Telecommunications (SHEN)
