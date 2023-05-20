StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Shenandoah Telecommunications Trading Up 0.7 %

NASDAQ:SHEN opened at $20.02 on Thursday. Shenandoah Telecommunications has a twelve month low of $15.62 and a twelve month high of $25.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.31 and a 200-day moving average of $18.73.

Get Shenandoah Telecommunications alerts:

Shenandoah Telecommunications (NASDAQ:SHEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported ($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.04). Shenandoah Telecommunications had a negative net margin of 2.08% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $70.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.79 million. Equities analysts expect that Shenandoah Telecommunications will post -0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Shenandoah Telecommunications Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 2.0% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,365,899 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $91,327,000 after buying an additional 104,936 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 6.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,158,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $41,063,000 after buying an additional 130,001 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 0.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,872,634 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,872,000 after buying an additional 15,339 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications in the fourth quarter worth about $22,186,000. Finally, Broad Run Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Shenandoah Telecommunications by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Broad Run Investment Management LLC now owns 1,069,607 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $16,985,000 after buying an additional 98,028 shares during the period. 53.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

(Get Rating)

Shenandoah Telecommunications Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of regulated and unregulated telecommunication services to end-user customers and other telecommunications providers. It offers voice, video and data communications services. It operates through the Broadband and Tower segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shenandoah Telecommunications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.