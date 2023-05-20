StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on SFL (NYSE:SFL)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SFL (NYSE:SFL – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the shipping company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on SFL. TheStreet lowered shares of SFL from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of SFL from $11.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, DNB Markets lowered shares of SFL from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 14th.

SFL opened at $8.72 on Thursday. SFL has a fifty-two week low of $8.43 and a fifty-two week high of $11.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 0.38 and a quick ratio of 0.27. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $9.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.64.

SFL ( NYSE:SFL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The shipping company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). SFL had a return on equity of 11.29% and a net margin of 23.45%. The business had revenue of $197.82 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $163.86 million.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SFL. Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its stake in SFL by 125.3% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 2,854 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,587 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in SFL by 139.8% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,069 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,789 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 14,365.4% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 3,761 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 3,735 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its stake in SFL by 131.8% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 4,182 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SFL by 58.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,256 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SFL Corp. Ltd. engages in the ownership and operation of vessels and offshore related assets. It is also involved in the charter, purchase, and sale of assets. The firm operates through subsidiaries located in Bermuda, Cyprus, Malta, Liberia, Norway, the United Kingdom, and the Marshall Islands. The company was founded on October 10, 2003 and is headquartered in Hamilton, Bermuda.

