StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy ( NYSE:SRE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business's stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company's stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

