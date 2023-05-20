StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $150.00 to $164.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Sempra Energy from $169.00 to $166.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $173.00 to $165.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on shares of Sempra Energy from $180.00 to $174.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.25.

Sempra Energy Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE SRE opened at $145.82 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $45.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.73. Sempra Energy has a twelve month low of $136.54 and a twelve month high of $176.47. The company’s fifty day moving average is $151.34 and its 200-day moving average is $155.19. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86.

Sempra Energy (NYSE:SREGet Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.76 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $6.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.04 billion. Sempra Energy had a net margin of 14.47% and a return on equity of 10.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 71.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.91 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Sempra Energy will post 8.97 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Sempra Energy

In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Trevor I. Mihalik sold 2,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.50, for a total transaction of $342,441.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,172,257. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey W. Martin sold 10,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.99, for a total transaction of $1,572,258.87. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 19,261 shares in the company, valued at $2,908,218.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 31,979 shares of company stock worth $4,728,393 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SRE. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora grew its stake in Sempra Energy by 576.9% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 567.9% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 187 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sempra Energy by 76.3% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 231 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Finally, Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Sempra Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.75% of the company’s stock.

About Sempra Energy

(Get Rating)

Sempra Energy is an energy-service holding company, which engages in the development and operation of energy infrastructure, and provision of electric and gas services. It operates through the following segments: San Diego Gas and Electric Company (SDG&E), Southern California Gas Company (SoCalGas), Sempra Texas Utilities, Sempra Mexico, and Sempra LNG.

Featured Stories

Analyst Recommendations for Sempra Energy (NYSE:SRE)

Receive News & Ratings for Sempra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sempra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.