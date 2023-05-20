StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on SBRA. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 25th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sabra Health Care REIT from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $13.00 price target on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sabra Health Care REIT presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.18.

Sabra Health Care REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:SBRA opened at $10.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -19.43 and a beta of 1.31. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $16.60. The company has a current ratio of 3.13, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $11.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About Sabra Health Care REIT

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SBRA. Accel Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Sabra Health Care REIT during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 2nd quarter valued at about $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Sabra Health Care REIT by 64.9% during the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,308 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

Sabra Health Care REIT, Inc engages in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property. The company was founded on May 10, 2010 and is headquartered in Irvine, CA.

