StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.
A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.
Ryanair Trading Down 1.8 %
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $106.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair
About Ryanair
Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Ryanair (RYAAY)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.