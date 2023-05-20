StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on RYAAY. TheStreet cut Ryanair from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Barclays initiated coverage on Ryanair in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. They issued an “overweight” rating on the stock. Raymond James boosted their price target on Ryanair from $113.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Ryanair from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.50.

Get Ryanair alerts:

Ryanair Trading Down 1.8 %

NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $100.29 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.84 billion, a PE ratio of 16.50 and a beta of 1.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Ryanair has a 52-week low of $55.90 and a 52-week high of $106.05. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Ryanair

About Ryanair

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MML Investors Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Ryanair by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 10,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $609,000 after acquiring an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $431,000. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ryanair during the fourth quarter worth $247,000. Finally, Capital International Ltd. CA increased its holdings in Ryanair by 9.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Ltd. CA now owns 84,186 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,918,000 after purchasing an additional 7,177 shares during the last quarter. 42.82% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Ryanair Holdings Plc engages in the provision of low fares airline-related services. It also offers ancillary, core air passenger, non-flight scheduled, and internet-related services. It also involved in in-flight sale of beverages, food, and merchandise. It operates through the following segments: Ryanair DAC, Malta Air, and Other Airlines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ryanair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ryanair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.