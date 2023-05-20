StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Rockwell Automation (NYSE:ROK – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

ROK has been the subject of several other reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of Rockwell Automation from $272.00 to $273.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Rockwell Automation from $245.00 to $238.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Rockwell Automation from $285.00 to $292.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 27th. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Rockwell Automation from $250.00 to $262.00 in a research note on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Rockwell Automation from $278.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rockwell Automation has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $267.50.

Rockwell Automation Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSE:ROK opened at $281.31 on Thursday. Rockwell Automation has a 12 month low of $190.08 and a 12 month high of $309.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $278.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $274.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $32.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.42.

Insider Transactions at Rockwell Automation

Rockwell Automation ( NYSE:ROK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.60 by $0.41. Rockwell Automation had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 42.15%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Rockwell Automation will post 12.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Rockwell Automation news, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 3,376 shares in the company, valued at $945,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Nicholas C. Gangestad sold 1,975 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.25, for a total value of $581,143.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 7,757 shares in the company, valued at $2,282,497.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Scott Genereux sold 500 shares of Rockwell Automation stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $280.00, for a total value of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 3,376 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $945,280. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 3,131 shares of company stock valued at $905,751 in the last ninety days. 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Rockwell Automation

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 12.1% in the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 12,711 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,734,000 after buying an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $977,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in shares of Rockwell Automation by 15.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 261,836 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $56,324,000 after purchasing an additional 35,222 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its position in shares of Rockwell Automation by 1.8% during the third quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 70,778 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,284 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diversified Trust Co grew its holdings in Rockwell Automation by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 6,878 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 1,239 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.66% of the company’s stock.

Rockwell Automation Company Profile

Rockwell Automation, Inc engages in the provision of industrial automation and information services. It operates through the following segments: Intelligent Devices, Software and Control, and Lifecycle Services. The Intelligent Devices segment combines a portfolio of smart products that create the foundation of an agile, resilient, and sustainable production system.

