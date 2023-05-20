StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.

Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $759.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $788.76 and its 200 day moving average is $758.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.

In other news, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total transaction of $835,879.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Regeneron Pharmaceuticals news, Director Arthur F. Ryan sold 100 shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.50, for a total transaction of $76,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,599,587.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Marion Mccourt sold 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $759.89, for a total value of $835,879.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 20,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,807,991.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 12,741 shares of company stock worth $10,218,737 over the last ninety days. 8.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.

