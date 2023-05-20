StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:REGN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on REGN. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $1,025.00 to $1,040.00 in a report on Friday, March 24th. Raymond James raised Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Cowen upgraded Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $775.00 to $875.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $880.00 to $927.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals from $925.00 to $940.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $850.21.
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 1.5 %
Shares of NASDAQ:REGN opened at $759.05 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $82.99 billion, a PE ratio of 20.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $788.76 and its 200 day moving average is $758.19. Regeneron Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $538.01 and a 1 year high of $837.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 4.67.
Insiders Place Their Bets
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 2,719.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,916,774 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $50,488,000 after purchasing an additional 1,848,784 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at $697,296,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 57,848.7% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 582,384 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $420,184,000 after acquiring an additional 581,379 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Regeneron Pharmaceuticals by 26.4% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,178,232 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,789,789,000 after purchasing an additional 454,510 shares during the period. Finally, Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Regeneron Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $308,000. 84.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, invention, development, manufacture, and commercialization of medicines. Its product portfolio includes the following brands: EYLEA, Dupixent, Praluent, Kevzara, Libtayo, ARCALYST, and ZALTRAP. The firm accelerates the traditional drug development process through its proprietary VelociSuite technologies such as VelocImmune, which uses unique genetically-humanized mice to produce optimized fully-human antibodies and bispecific antibodies.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Regeneron Pharmaceuticals (REGN)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.