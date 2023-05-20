StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS)

Investment analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Provident Financial Services (NYSE:PFS – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the savings and loans company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on PFS. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Provident Financial Services from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Provident Financial Services from $25.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Provident Financial Services has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $23.25.

Provident Financial Services Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of PFS traded down $0.32 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $15.83. The company had a trading volume of 429,941 shares, compared to its average volume of 563,043. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.85 and a beta of 0.95. Provident Financial Services has a 52-week low of $14.54 and a 52-week high of $25.61. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.83.

Insider Activity

Provident Financial Services ( NYSE:PFS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $130.48 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $132.22 million. Provident Financial Services had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 28.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Provident Financial Services will post 2.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Provident Financial Services news, CEO George Lista bought 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 10th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.62 per share, for a total transaction of $30,930.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 5,241 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $108,069.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last ninety days, insiders acquired 4,560 shares of company stock worth $83,653. Insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Provident Financial Services

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFS. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 35.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,785 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 19.3% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 12,296 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $288,000 after buying an additional 1,986 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 67,130 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $1,571,000 after buying an additional 4,031 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 15,646 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $366,000 after buying an additional 4,877 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Provident Financial Services by 69.9% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,093 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 14,853 shares during the last quarter. 65.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Provident Financial Services Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Provident Financial Services, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking services to individual and corporate customers in Northern and Central New Jersey and Eastern Pennsylvania. The company was founded on January 15, 2003 and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

Featured Articles

