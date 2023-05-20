StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Prologis (NYSE:PLD)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PLD. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Prologis from $162.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Truist Financial upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $125.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of Prologis from $141.00 to $144.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $143.90.

NYSE PLD opened at $123.06 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $113.64 billion, a PE ratio of 37.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $122.01 and a 200 day moving average price of $120.26. Prologis has a 52 week low of $98.03 and a 52 week high of $138.86.

Prologis ( NYSE:PLD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.71). The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 5.54% and a net margin of 41.06%. The company’s revenue was up 64.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.09 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Prologis will post 5.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PLD. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Prologis in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $25,000. Sageworth Trust Co acquired a new stake in Prologis during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC increased its position in Prologis by 4,000.0% during the fourth quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 246 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in Prologis by 69.2% during the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 269 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 75.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Prologis, Inc engages in providing logistics solutions and services. It operates through the Real Estate and Strategic Capital segments. The Real Estate segment includes rental operations and development. The Strategic Capital segment represents the management of co-investment ventures and other unconsolidated entities.

