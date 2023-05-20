StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “sell” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Stock Performance

IPDN stock traded up $0.01 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $4.40. 84,440 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 167,430. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $3.87 and its 200 day moving average is $3.03. Professional Diversity Network has a 12-month low of $0.92 and a 12-month high of $7.77.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Professional Diversity Network

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Professional Diversity Network stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 30,675 shares of the information services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $136,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Professional Diversity Network at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.27% of the company’s stock.

Professional Diversity Network Company Profile

Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online and in-person networks that provide access to networking, training, educational and employment opportunities for diverse professionals. It operates through four segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), RemoteMore, and Corporate Overhead.

