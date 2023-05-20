StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

POR has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Bank of America raised shares of Portland General Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $47.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Portland General Electric from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Portland General Electric in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $56.00 price target on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Portland General Electric presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.75.

Portland General Electric Price Performance

Shares of POR opened at $49.36 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a PEG ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.02. Portland General Electric has a twelve month low of $41.58 and a twelve month high of $56.37.

Insider Buying and Selling

Portland General Electric ( NYSE:POR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The utilities provider reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $687.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $624.60 million. Portland General Electric had a net margin of 8.88% and a return on equity of 9.06%. As a group, research analysts expect that Portland General Electric will post 2.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $515,966. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Portland General Electric news, VP Brett Michael Sims sold 2,050 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total transaction of $96,350.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 10,978 shares in the company, valued at $515,966. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP John Teeruk Kochavatr sold 3,000 shares of Portland General Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.12, for a total transaction of $153,360.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 15,489 shares in the company, valued at approximately $791,797.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Portland General Electric

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POR. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric by 292.5% in the first quarter. ATLAS Infrastructure Partners UK Ltd. now owns 2,612,374 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $127,719,000 after buying an additional 1,946,766 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 21.8% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 6,067,961 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $334,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087,996 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,339,567 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $162,473,000 after purchasing an additional 905,308 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 927.0% during the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 970,767 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $47,568,000 after purchasing an additional 876,246 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Portland General Electric by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,268,761 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $489,739,000 after purchasing an additional 848,958 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.03% of the company’s stock.

Portland General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Portland General Electric Co engages in the generation, wholesale purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail sale of electricity in the state of Oregon. The firm also sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

Featured Articles

