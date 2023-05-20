StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.

Pixelworks Price Performance

NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pixelworks

About Pixelworks

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Pixelworks by 77.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 105,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $313,000 after purchasing an additional 45,971 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its position in Pixelworks by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 132,833 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $395,000 after acquiring an additional 5,133 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its position in Pixelworks by 13.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 121,418 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $359,000 after acquiring an additional 14,132 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Pixelworks by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 923,604 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,743,000 after acquiring an additional 19,526 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Pixelworks by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,132,584 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,333,000 after acquiring an additional 39,058 shares in the last quarter. 23.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.

Featured Stories

