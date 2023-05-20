StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW)

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pixelworks (NASDAQ:PXLW – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.
Separately, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Pixelworks from $4.00 to $4.20 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 10th.
Pixelworks Price Performance
NASDAQ:PXLW opened at $1.72 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $1.46 and a 200-day moving average of $1.60. Pixelworks has a 52 week low of $1.34 and a 52 week high of $2.51. The company has a quick ratio of 6.76, a current ratio of 6.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.
About Pixelworks
Pixelworks, Inc engages in the design and development of integrated circuits used in electronic display devices. It offers consumer electronics and professional display products, video delivery, and streaming solutions for content service providers. Its product categories consist of ImageProcessor integrated circuits (ICs), video co-processor ICs, and transcode ICs.
