StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the oil and gas development company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Tudor Pickering upgraded Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Barclays decreased their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $280.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 16th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 27th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Citigroup raised Pioneer Natural Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $193.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pioneer Natural Resources has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $259.55.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Pioneer Natural Resources Trading Up 2.4 %

Shares of PXD stock opened at $208.94 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $208.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $222.47. Pioneer Natural Resources has a fifty-two week low of $177.26 and a fifty-two week high of $288.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $48.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.41, a P/E/G ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Institutional Trading of Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a return on equity of 30.71% and a net margin of 31.15%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $7.74 EPS. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 21.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 59.5% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 2,074 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $519,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 52.1% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 3,249 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,113 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 108,614 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $27,157,000 after purchasing an additional 20,023 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mather Group LLC. boosted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 35.9% in the 1st quarter. Mather Group LLC. now owns 3,430 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $858,000 after buying an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Co operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. The firm engages in hydrocarbon exploration in the Cline Shale. It focuses on the operation of the Permian Basin, Eagle Ford Shale, Rockies, and West Panhandle projects. The company was founded by Scott Douglas Sheffield on April 2, 1997, and is headquartered in Irving, TX.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.