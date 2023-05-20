StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the business services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th.

Get Performant Financial alerts:

Performant Financial Trading Down 0.4 %

PFMT traded down $0.01 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 179,688 shares, compared to its average volume of 141,258. Performant Financial has a twelve month low of $1.72 and a twelve month high of $3.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 3.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Performant Financial

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Performant Financial

In other news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 300,182 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $2.66 per share, with a total value of $798,484.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,763,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,930,354.06. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Over the last three months, insiders have acquired 335,817 shares of company stock valued at $892,844. 10.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $61,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Performant Financial

(Get Rating)

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Performant Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Performant Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.