StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pentair (NYSE:PNR)

Analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

PNR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $41.00 to $49.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Loop Capital raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Pentair from $69.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded shares of Pentair from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.14.

Pentair Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $59.16 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.76 billion, a PE ratio of 19.85, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.12. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $60.85. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $54.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.07.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pentair ( NYSE:PNR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $996.02 million. Pentair had a net margin of 11.88% and a return on equity of 23.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.85 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Pentair will post 3.65 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 382.0% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,606,412 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $144,056,000 after purchasing an additional 2,065,697 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,999,717 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $884,304,000 after purchasing an additional 1,526,893 shares during the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 12.1% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 13,816,172 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $560,589,000 after purchasing an additional 1,492,905 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 100.3% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,208,270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $99,328,000 after purchasing an additional 1,105,735 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Pentair by 31.2% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,337,319 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $239,724,000 after purchasing an additional 1,031,307 shares during the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

