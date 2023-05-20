StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pegasystems (NASDAQ:PEGA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the technology company’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on PEGA. Citigroup upped their price target on Pegasystems from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Loop Capital upped their price target on Pegasystems from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $31.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on shares of Pegasystems in a research report on Monday, May 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $56.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Pegasystems from $30.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Pegasystems has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.00.

NASDAQ:PEGA traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $44.14. 421,180 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 309,425. Pegasystems has a one year low of $29.05 and a one year high of $55.54. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $45.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $40.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.64, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.68.

Pegasystems ( NASDAQ:PEGA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 15th. The technology company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.73. The company had revenue of $396.47 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.88 million. Pegasystems had a negative return on equity of 84.13% and a negative net margin of 28.89%. On average, research analysts expect that Pegasystems will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,054,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 79.9% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,964 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,982 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $1,059,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Pegasystems by 55.5% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 7,429 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $598,000 after purchasing an additional 2,653 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Pegasystems in the first quarter worth $205,000. 48.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pegasystems, Inc engages in the development, market, license, and support of software, which allows organizations to build, deploy, and change enterprise applications. Its product Pega Infinity helps connect enterprises to their customers in real-time across channels, streamline business operations, and adapt to meet changing requirements.

