StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PDC Energy (NASDAQ:PDCE – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the energy producer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on PDC Energy from $76.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Roth Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 target price on shares of PDC Energy in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $70.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on PDC Energy from $65.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.50.

Shares of PDC Energy stock traded up $0.16 during trading on Thursday, reaching $65.12. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 566,663 shares, compared to its average volume of 646,357. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.43. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $66.60. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.51. PDC Energy has a one year low of $51.72 and a one year high of $89.22.

PDC Energy ( NASDAQ:PDCE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The energy producer reported $3.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.05 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $879.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $892.11 million. PDC Energy had a return on equity of 35.66% and a net margin of 49.57%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 41.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PDC Energy will post 13.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PDC Energy news, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of PDC Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total transaction of $434,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,456,354. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CFO R Scott Meyers sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $150,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 164,910 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,894,600. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Lynn A. Peterson sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $434,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233,167 shares in the company, valued at $14,456,354. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 26,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,736,659. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 656,520 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $42,135,000 after acquiring an additional 183,251 shares in the last quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 473.2% in the 1st quarter. SIR Capital Management L.P. now owns 167,300 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $10,737,000 after acquiring an additional 138,115 shares in the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PDC Energy by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 934,531 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $59,978,000 after acquiring an additional 47,565 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,358,421 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $87,184,000 after purchasing an additional 25,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC raised its position in PDC Energy by 160.6% in the 1st quarter. HITE Hedge Asset Management LLC now owns 577,779 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $37,082,000 after purchasing an additional 356,028 shares during the last quarter. 96.16% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PDC Energy, Inc engages in the exploration and production of oil and natural gas. The firm acquires, explores, and develops properties for the production of crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. Its primary operations are located in the Wattenberg Field in Colorado and the Delaware Basin in Texas.

