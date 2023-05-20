StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Onto Innovation (NYSE:ONTO – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on ONTO. Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and issued a $92.00 price target (up previously from $85.00) on shares of Onto Innovation in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $75.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Onto Innovation from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Onto Innovation from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Onto Innovation in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $96.80.

Shares of NYSE ONTO traded up $0.94 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $100.42. 286,941 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 245,733. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a PE ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.46. Onto Innovation has a fifty-two week low of $56.02 and a fifty-two week high of $101.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $85.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $80.14.

Onto Innovation ( NYSE:ONTO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $199.17 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $200.00 million. Onto Innovation had a net margin of 20.67% and a return on equity of 16.09%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.31 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Onto Innovation will post 3.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Robert Fiordalice sold 768 shares of Onto Innovation stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.20, for a total value of $74,649.60. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,152 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,472,774.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.81% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,475 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,131 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 51.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 516 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management SA increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 3,165 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Onto Innovation by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Campbell Newman Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,360 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.59% of the company’s stock.

Onto Innovation, Inc engages in designing, developing and manufacturing process control systems. It offers process control, combining global scale with an expanded portfolio of technologies that include: 3D metrology spanning the chip from nanometer-scale transistors to micron-level die-interconnects, macro defect inspection of wafers and packages, metal interconnect composition, factory analytics, and lithography for advanced semiconductor packaging.

