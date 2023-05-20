StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Republic International (NYSE:ORI)

Posted by on May 20th, 2023

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Old Republic International (NYSE:ORIGet Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the insurance provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Old Republic International in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $27.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James boosted their price target on Old Republic International from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 30th.

Old Republic International Price Performance

Shares of Old Republic International stock traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $25.44. 1,091,255 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,303,124. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.91 and a beta of 0.80. Old Republic International has a 52 week low of $20.27 and a 52 week high of $26.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.79.

Institutional Trading of Old Republic International

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Financial Management Professionals Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Old Republic International during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 212.2% during the 3rd quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,255 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 853 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Old Republic International by 130.9% during the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,411 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Republic International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $34,000. 70.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Old Republic International

(Get Rating)

Old Republic International Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the business of insurance underwriting. It operates through the following segments: General Insurance, Title Insurance, Republic Financial Indemnity Group (RFIG) Run-Off, and Corporate and Other. The General Insurance segment provides property and liability insurance primarily to commercial clients.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Old Republic International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old Republic International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.