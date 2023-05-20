StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL)

Research analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $322.00 to $306.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $275.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $325.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $340.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna decreased their price objective on shares of Old Dominion Freight Line from $326.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $333.89.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded down $5.02 during trading on Thursday, hitting $301.41. The stock had a trading volume of 594,344 shares, compared to its average volume of 819,411. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.79, a PEG ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $326.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $318.83. Old Dominion Freight Line has a twelve month low of $231.70 and a twelve month high of $381.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

Old Dominion Freight Line ( NASDAQ:ODFL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $2.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.69 by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a net margin of 21.96% and a return on equity of 37.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.60 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Old Dominion Freight Line will post 10.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Old Dominion Freight Line news, SVP David J. Bates sold 1,208 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $344.71, for a total value of $416,409.68. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 14,082 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,854,206.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Old Dominion Freight Line

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ODFL. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Old Dominion Freight Line in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 3,566.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 110 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 140 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

About Old Dominion Freight Line

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc engages in the provision of regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services through a single integrated, union-free organization. Its services include container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting. The company was founded by Earl Congdon Sr.

