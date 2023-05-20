StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.

NOW Stock Performance

Shares of DNOW opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.61. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

NOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $566.63 million. NOW had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.14 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that NOW will post 1.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NOW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in NOW by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NOW by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NOW by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.

NOW Company Profile

NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.

