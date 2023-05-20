StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on NOW (NYSE:DNOW)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of NOW (NYSE:DNOW – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.
A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on DNOW. TheStreet upgraded shares of NOW from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $14.00 to $12.50 in a research report on Monday, April 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of NOW from $16.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NOW presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $13.83.
NOW Stock Performance
Shares of DNOW opened at $9.45 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a PE ratio of 8.29 and a beta of 1.61. NOW has a 1 year low of $8.79 and a 1 year high of $14.86. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $10.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.96.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its position in NOW by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,945,697 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,844,000 after purchasing an additional 128,368 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in NOW by 249.1% during the 1st quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 62,133 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 44,333 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in NOW during the 1st quarter worth about $278,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its position in NOW by 27.4% during the 1st quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 39,292 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,442 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its position in NOW by 21.3% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 223,638 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,494,000 after purchasing an additional 39,287 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.89% of the company’s stock.
NOW Company Profile
NOW Inc is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of energy products for industrial applications. It operates through the following segments: United States, Canada, and International. The United States segment serves the upstream, midstream and downstream energy, and industrial markets.
