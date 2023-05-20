StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage (NYSE:NGVC – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “strong-buy” rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage Stock Performance

Shares of Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage stock remained flat at $11.68 during trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 21,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 45,375. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage has a 12 month low of $8.00 and a 12 month high of $19.03. The stock has a market cap of $265.49 million, a P/E ratio of 16.45 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $10.47.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 315.1% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,478 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,881 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 285.7% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,998 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 93.8% in the fourth quarter. Denali Advisors LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 20.6% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 6,111 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 1,044 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage by 67.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,347 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.07% of the company’s stock.

About Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage

Natural Grocers by Vitamin Cottage, Inc engages in the retail of natural and organic groceries and dietary supplements. Its products include natural & organic food, dietary supplements, natural body care, household, and pet care products. The company was founded by Margaret Isely and Henry Philip Isely in 1955 and is headquartered in Lakewood, CO.

