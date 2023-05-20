StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE)

Research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Myers Industries (NYSE:MYE – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Separately, TD Cowen lowered Myers Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $28.50 to $23.75 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd.

Myers Industries Stock Up 0.5 %

MYE stock opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $725.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.07 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.52. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $19.92 and a 200-day moving average of $21.90. Myers Industries has a fifty-two week low of $16.08 and a fifty-two week high of $26.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Myers Industries

Myers Industries ( NYSE:MYE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The industrial products company reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $212.84 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $220.63 million. Myers Industries had a net margin of 6.28% and a return on equity of 22.87%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Myers Industries will post 1.71 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at about $36,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Myers Industries by 124.2% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,417 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,339 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 3rd quarter valued at $41,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myers Industries during the 1st quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, UBS Group AG raised its position in shares of Myers Industries by 58.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,621 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares in the last quarter. 90.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Myers Industries



Myers Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and trade of polymer products. It operates through the Material Handling and Distribution business segments. The Material Handling segment designs, manufactures, and markets a variety of plastic and metal products. The Distribution segment offers tools, equipment, and supplies used for tire, wheel, and under vehicle service on passenger, heavy truck, and off-road vehicles.



