StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $620.00 price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $510.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $475.00 to $580.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. TD Cowen cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $522.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Up 0.1 %

Monolithic Power Systems stock traded up $0.55 during trading on Thursday, hitting $432.02. The stock had a trading volume of 532,352 shares, compared to its average volume of 627,865. The stock has a market cap of $20.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $464.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $428.91. Monolithic Power Systems has a 1 year low of $301.69 and a 1 year high of $541.39.

Insider Activity

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 991 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.60, for a total transaction of $455,463.60. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 273,409 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,658,776.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CFO Theodore Blegen sold 920 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $487.99, for a total value of $448,950.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 131,122 shares in the company, valued at $63,986,224.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 39,298 shares of company stock worth $18,378,940. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,023 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $715,000 after buying an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 14.4% in the 3rd quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 14,740 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,357,000 after buying an additional 1,851 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.9% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 120,199 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $43,679,000 after buying an additional 29,066 shares during the last quarter. SVB Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. SVB Wealth LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $311,000 after buying an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its position in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 12,581 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,449,000 after buying an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. 96.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc designs, develops, and markets integrated power semiconductor solutions and power delivery architectures for computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer applications markets. It offers direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

Featured Articles

