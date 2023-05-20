StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday. The brokerage issued a strong-buy rating on the stock.
Lifeway Foods Stock Performance
Shares of LWAY stock opened at $6.00 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.08. The company has a market cap of $87.90 million, a PE ratio of 33.33 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Lifeway Foods has a 12-month low of $4.55 and a 12-month high of $8.10.
Lifeway Foods (NASDAQ:LWAY – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 27th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $35.84 million during the quarter. Lifeway Foods had a return on equity of 5.41% and a net margin of 1.82%. Analysts expect that Lifeway Foods will post 0.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Insider Buying and Selling at Lifeway Foods
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lifeway Foods
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LWAY. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Lifeway Foods by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 266,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 3,657 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in Lifeway Foods by 2.2% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 383,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,319,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lifeway Foods in the fourth quarter worth $82,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 12,896.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 16,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 16,765 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Lifeway Foods by 22.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 178,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 33,079 shares in the last quarter. 29.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About Lifeway Foods
Lifeway Foods, Inc engages in the manufacture of probiotic and nutritious foods. Its products include kefir, organic kefir, plantiful, probugs, frozen kefir, cups and skyr, cheese, and supplements. The company distributes its products primarily through its direct sales force, brokers, and distributors.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Lifeway Foods (LWAY)
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
- Foot Locker And The Ebbing Tide Of Discretionary Spending
Receive News & Ratings for Lifeway Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifeway Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.