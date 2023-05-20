StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Lifetime Brands (NASDAQ:LCUT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on LCUT. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target on shares of Lifetime Brands in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Lifetime Brands in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $12.00 price target on the stock.

Get Lifetime Brands alerts:

Lifetime Brands Stock Up 2.2 %

NASDAQ:LCUT traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.17. The stock had a trading volume of 66,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,955. The company has a market capitalization of $112.14 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.60 and a beta of 1.18. Lifetime Brands has a 1-year low of $4.68 and a 1-year high of $12.44. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $5.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $6.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lifetime Brands

Lifetime Brands ( NASDAQ:LCUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. Lifetime Brands had a negative net margin of 2.22% and a positive return on equity of 1.10%. The firm had revenue of $207.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $195.08 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Lifetime Brands will post 0.6 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Martin & Co. Inc. TN grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 97.7% during the 1st quarter. Martin & Co. Inc. TN now owns 245,778 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 121,458 shares in the last quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Lifetime Brands by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. now owns 141,970 shares of the company’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 21,849 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 56.1% during the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 42,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after buying an additional 15,181 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lifetime Brands by 117.8% during the 1st quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 22,452 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after buying an additional 12,144 shares during the period. Finally, CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lifetime Brands during the 1st quarter valued at $298,000. 41.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lifetime Brands

(Get Rating)

Lifetime Brands, Inc provides kitchenware and tableware products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and International. The U.S. segment includes the domestic operations of the Company’s business that design, market and distribute its products to retailers, distributors and directly to consumers through retail websites.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lifetime Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lifetime Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.