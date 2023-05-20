StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX)

Research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on LHX. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $278.00 to $264.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 30th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $241.00 to $222.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $264.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 30th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $240.00 to $234.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $219.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 1st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, L3Harris Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $250.00.

L3Harris Technologies Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of LHX stock traded down $1.44 on Thursday, hitting $184.40. 1,049,671 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,121,670. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 1.14. L3Harris Technologies has a one year low of $183.21 and a one year high of $255.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $194.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $207.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.85 and a beta of 0.70.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

L3Harris Technologies ( NYSE:LHX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $2.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $4.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.26 billion. L3Harris Technologies had a return on equity of 13.03% and a net margin of 5.30%. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that L3Harris Technologies will post 12.32 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $676,000 after buying an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC raised its holdings in L3Harris Technologies by 10.2% in the third quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 10,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,107,000 after buying an additional 938 shares during the last quarter. Greenleaf Trust raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 16.3% during the third quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 3,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after purchasing an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 15,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,132,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1.8% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 297,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,849,000 after purchasing an additional 5,303 shares during the last quarter. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

L3Harris Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across the air, land, sea, space, and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems, Space and Airborne Systems, Communication Systems, and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems, integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms, and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Read More

