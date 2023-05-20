StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

SCX stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.

In related news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company's stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,300 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $33,132.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,827 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295 in the last ninety days. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in L.S. Starrett by 77.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,889 shares during the last quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 19,303 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 10,291 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of L.S. Starrett in the 1st quarter worth approximately $239,000. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of L.S. Starrett by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 67,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $516,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares during the period. 38.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.

