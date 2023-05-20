StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX)

Analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of L.S. Starrett (NYSE:SCX – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.
SCX stock opened at $10.92 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 3.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. L.S. Starrett has a 12 month low of $6.65 and a 12 month high of $12.60. The firm has a market cap of $81.14 million, a P/E ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.50. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $10.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $9.27.
In related news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider David T. Allen sold 3,000 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.23, for a total transaction of $36,690.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 63,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $781,142.33. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John C. Tripp sold 3,300 shares of L.S. Starrett stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.04, for a total transaction of $33,132.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 62,827 shares in the company, valued at $630,783.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 16,281 shares of company stock valued at $189,295 in the last ninety days. 6.98% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
The L.S. Starrett Co engages in the business of manufacturing products for industrial, professional, and consumer markets. It operates through North American and International geographical segments. The North America segment includes manufacturing and sales in the U.S., Canada, and Mexico. The International segment consists of all operations outside North America, primarily in Brazil, United Kingdom, and China.
