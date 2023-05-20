StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Kinsale Capital Group (NYSE:KNSL – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued research reports about the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $335.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Compass Point cut shares of Kinsale Capital Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $330.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 21st. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $313.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Kinsale Capital Group from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $334.00.

NYSE:KNSL opened at $321.17 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $316.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $298.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.65 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 0.17. Kinsale Capital Group has a fifty-two week low of $199.01 and a fifty-two week high of $345.75.

Kinsale Capital Group ( NYSE:KNSL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.24 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $299.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $252.84 million. Kinsale Capital Group had a net margin of 20.44% and a return on equity of 28.34%. Kinsale Capital Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.63 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinsale Capital Group will post 10.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total value of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,893,528.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Steven J. Bensinger sold 3,000 shares of Kinsale Capital Group stock in a transaction on Friday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $327.59, for a total transaction of $982,770.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 27,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,135,502.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Anne C. Kronenberg sold 930 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $311.40, for a total transaction of $289,602.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,292 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,893,528.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 29,180 shares of company stock valued at $9,421,052. 6.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KNSL. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Kinsale Capital Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kinsale Capital Group by 148.8% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 107 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 1st quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Kinsale Capital Group during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Kinsale Capital Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of property and casualty insurance services. It operates the Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment. The Excess and Surplus Lines Insurance segment provides commercial excess and surplus lines liability and property insurance products through underwriting divisions.

