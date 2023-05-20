StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.
Kinder Morgan Stock Performance
Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $16.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,834,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.
Kinder Morgan Company Profile
Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.
