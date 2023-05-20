StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Kinder Morgan (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Kinder Morgan from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Scotiabank began coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.56.

Kinder Morgan Stock Performance

Kinder Morgan stock remained flat at $16.52 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9,834,064 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,732,377. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.56. The company has a market capitalization of $37.02 billion, a PE ratio of 14.62, a P/E/G ratio of 5.05 and a beta of 0.94. Kinder Morgan has a 1 year low of $15.77 and a 1 year high of $20.20. The business’s 50 day moving average is $17.09 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 13.62%. The company had revenue of $3.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.75 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.32 earnings per share. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was down 9.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Kinder Morgan will post 1.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. US Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Kinder Morgan during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Laffer Tengler Investments raised its stake in Kinder Morgan by 103.5% during the 4th quarter. Laffer Tengler Investments now owns 1,966 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.48% of the company’s stock.

Kinder Morgan Company Profile

Kinder Morgan, Inc engages in providing pipeline transportation of natural gas services. It operates through the following business segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, Products Pipelines, Terminals, and CO2. The Natural Gas Pipelines segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines and storage systems.

