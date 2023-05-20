StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS)

Research analysts at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

KEYS has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Susquehanna restated a “positive” rating and set a $208.00 price target on shares of Keysight Technologies in a report on Thursday, March 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $178.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of Keysight Technologies from $218.00 to $205.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Keysight Technologies from $184.00 to $180.00 in a report on Monday, April 24th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Keysight Technologies has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $195.75.

Get Keysight Technologies alerts:

Keysight Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KEYS traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $157.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,117,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,266,592. The company has a current ratio of 3.35, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $151.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $166.17. Keysight Technologies has a one year low of $130.07 and a one year high of $189.45. The company has a market cap of $28.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 1.08.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Keysight Technologies

Keysight Technologies ( NYSE:KEYS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a net margin of 21.11% and a return on equity of 31.75%. The business had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.68 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Keysight Technologies will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,702,091 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $3,257,681,000 after buying an additional 115,259 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,878,549 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,272,228,000 after purchasing an additional 216,086 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,264,113 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $688,569,000 after purchasing an additional 302,273 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1,242.2% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,939,449 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $48,469,000 after purchasing an additional 3,645,946 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Keysight Technologies by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,681,799 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $593,185,000 after purchasing an additional 66,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

About Keysight Technologies

(Get Rating)

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Keysight Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keysight Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.