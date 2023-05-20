StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KWGet Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 813,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,675. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KWGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $2,730,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

