StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW)

Analysts at StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Kennedy-Wilson (NYSE:KW – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered Kennedy-Wilson from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 4th.

Kennedy-Wilson Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:KW traded down $0.07 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $15.06. The company had a trading volume of 813,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 884,675. Kennedy-Wilson has a twelve month low of $13.97 and a twelve month high of $21.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.05, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.03 and its 200-day simple moving average is $16.51.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Kennedy-Wilson ( NYSE:KW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $139.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.52 million. Kennedy-Wilson had a return on equity of 10.65% and a net margin of 2.34%. Analysts anticipate that Kennedy-Wilson will post 0.54 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans purchased a new position in Kennedy-Wilson in the first quarter valued at $2,730,000. Quilter Plc boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 20.9% in the first quarter. Quilter Plc now owns 146,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,071,342,000 after purchasing an additional 25,295 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 48.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,247,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,891,000 after purchasing an additional 2,365,203 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kennedy-Wilson by 4.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,504,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $41,550,000 after purchasing an additional 114,768 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in Kennedy-Wilson by 19.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 128,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,136,000 after buying an additional 21,366 shares in the last quarter. 90.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kennedy-Wilson Company Profile

Kennedy-Wilson Holdings, Inc operates as a real estate investment company, which engages in the ownership, operation, development, and investment in real estate properties. It operates through the Consolidated Portfolio and Co-Investment Portfolio segments. The Consolidated Portfolio segment includes the investments that the company has made in real estate and real estate-related assets.

