StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Jones Lang LaSalle (NYSE:JLL – Get Rating) in a note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on JLL. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Jones Lang LaSalle from $193.00 to $133.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 10th. TheStreet downgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James dropped their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $243.00 to $239.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Jones Lang LaSalle from $214.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded Jones Lang LaSalle from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $218.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $201.17.

Shares of NYSE JLL traded down $2.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $144.07. The company had a trading volume of 453,676 shares, compared to its average volume of 527,187. Jones Lang LaSalle has a 1-year low of $123.00 and a 1-year high of $202.38. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock has a market cap of $6.88 billion, a PE ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $138.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $157.02.

Jones Lang LaSalle ( NYSE:JLL Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by ($1.04). Jones Lang LaSalle had a net margin of 2.41% and a return on equity of 10.30%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.47 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Jones Lang LaSalle will post 14.14 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Jones Lang LaSalle in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its stake in Jones Lang LaSalle by 61.3% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle by 126.0% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 278 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Jones Lang LaSalle during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Institutional investors own 93.64% of the company’s stock.

Jones Lang LaSalle, Inc engages in the provision of professional services which specialize in real estate and investment management. It operates through the following geographic segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA, Asia Pacific, and LaSalle Investment Management (LaSalle). The Americas, EMEA, and Asia Pacific segments provide leasing, capital markets, integrated property and facility management, project management, advisory, and transaction services.

