StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.
Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.
JD.com Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About JD.com
JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on JD.com (JD)
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 5/15 – 5/19
- Applied Materials: Cracks In The Chip Recovery Or Time To Buy?
- Deere & Company Rallies On Farm Equipment Boom, Bullish Outlook
- How Many Roth IRAs Can You Have?
- Why You Should Consider Buying Nvidia Ahead Of Earnings
Receive News & Ratings for JD.com Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JD.com and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.