StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on JD.com (NASDAQ:JD)

Equities researchers at StockNews.com began coverage on shares of JD.com (NASDAQ:JD – Get Rating) in a report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “hold” rating on the information services provider’s stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on JD. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on JD.com from $62.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, March 13th. Benchmark increased their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $72.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Bank of America decreased their target price on JD.com from $68.00 to $56.00 in a report on Sunday, May 14th. HSBC decreased their target price on JD.com from $82.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays decreased their target price on JD.com from $74.00 to $52.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.17.

JD.com Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JD traded down $0.74 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $35.06. The stock had a trading volume of 11,483,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,680,075. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $38.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.75. JD.com has a twelve month low of $33.17 and a twelve month high of $68.29. The company has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 0.44.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

JD.com ( NASDAQ:JD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 9th. The information services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.17. JD.com had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 1.87%. The firm had revenue of $42.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.18 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that JD.com will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in JD.com in the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich acquired a new position in shares of JD.com during the 1st quarter worth $28,000. Finally, Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JD.com by 81.7% during the 4th quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 656 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. 17.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About JD.com

JD.com, Inc is a technology-driven E-commerce company. It engages in the sale of electronics products and general merchandise products, including audio, video products, and books. It operates through the following segments: JD Retail, JD Logistics, and New Businesses. The JD Retail segment offers online retail, online marketplace, and marketing services.

