StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC)

Equities research analysts at StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of InterDigital (NASDAQ:IDCC – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Thursday. The firm set a “buy” rating on the Wireless communications provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on IDCC. William Blair started coverage on InterDigital in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded InterDigital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Bank of America raised InterDigital from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $105.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $92.50.

InterDigital Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:IDCC traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $84.38. The company had a trading volume of 272,262 shares, compared to its average volume of 401,101. The company has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $74.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 4.70 and a quick ratio of 4.70. InterDigital has a one year low of $40.23 and a one year high of $86.27.

InterDigital ( NASDAQ:IDCC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 15th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.16. InterDigital had a net margin of 32.38% and a return on equity of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $117.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $113.93 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.70 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that InterDigital will post 6.04 EPS for the current year.

In other InterDigital news, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,351,142.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other InterDigital news, CFO Richard Brezski sold 10,386 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.77, for a total value of $766,175.22. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 91,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,749,659.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Eeva K. Hakoranta sold 1,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.83, for a total transaction of $82,807.71. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,552 shares in the company, valued at $1,351,142.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,476 shares of company stock valued at $2,138,966. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of IDCC. Huntington National Bank boosted its holdings in InterDigital by 602,700.0% during the third quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,028 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $244,000 after acquiring an additional 6,027 shares during the period. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 236.0% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 24,457 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,210,000 after acquiring an additional 17,179 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 34,160 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of InterDigital by 89.8% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,207 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $898,000 after acquiring an additional 10,505 shares during the period. Finally, Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC increased its stake in InterDigital by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Neumeier Poma Investment Counsel LLC now owns 444,070 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $21,973,000 after buying an additional 15,080 shares during the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

InterDigital, Inc engages in the design and development of technologies that enable and enhance wireless communications, and capabilities. It focuses on mobile technology and devices, which includes cellular wireless technology, Internet of Things, technology, video coding & transmission, sensor and sensor fusion technology.

