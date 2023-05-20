StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Intercept Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ICPT – Get Rating) in a research note issued on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Raymond James cut Intercept Pharmaceuticals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on Intercept Pharmaceuticals from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.50.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

NASDAQ ICPT remained flat at $13.56 during trading hours on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 9 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,168,527. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $15.63 and a 200-day moving average of $16.10. Intercept Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $10.81 and a fifty-two week high of $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $565.32 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.37, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.32.

Institutional Trading of Intercept Pharmaceuticals

Intercept Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:ICPT Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.42) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $77.22 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.89 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intercept Pharmaceuticals will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 14.4% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,453 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 688 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 0.5% in the first quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,210 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,672,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 6.2% in the first quarter. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. now owns 14,790 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $199,000 after buying an additional 858 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 3.3% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 34,183 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $459,000 after buying an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Intercept Pharmaceuticals by 20.7% in the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,580 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 1,127 shares during the last quarter. 81.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Intercept Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Intercept Pharmaceuticals, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the research, development, and commercialization of novel therapeutics in treating chronic liver diseases. Its product pipeline includes OCALIVA, which is used for the treatment of biliary cholangitis, nonalcoholic steatohepatitis, sclerosing cholangitis and biliary atresia.

