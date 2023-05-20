StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hub Group (NASDAQ:HUBG – Get Rating) in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the transportation company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on HUBG. Stephens reduced their price target on shares of Hub Group from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. 51job reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Hub Group in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $105.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Hub Group from $96.00 to $108.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Hub Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $101.21.

Hub Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HUBG traded down $0.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $75.13. 250,841 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,038. Hub Group has a 52 week low of $66.50 and a 52 week high of $104.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.21 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $82.91. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 0.90.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hub Group ( NASDAQ:HUBG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. Hub Group had a net margin of 6.38% and a return on equity of 20.99%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.23 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.58 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Hub Group will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,704 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 3.6% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,010 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hub Group by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Verdence Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,232 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Hub Group by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 14,408 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,145,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Hub Group by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 774 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.46% of the company’s stock.

About Hub Group

Hub Group, Inc engages in the provision of multi-modal transportation and logistics solutions. Its solutions include intermodal transportation, truck brokerage, asset trucking, and dedicated trucking. It serves the retail, e-commerce, paper, chemical, healthcare, glass, private equity, and automotive industries.

